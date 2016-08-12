Aug 12 Ailleron SA :

* Says buys 100 percent stake in Upside Systems Sp. z o.o. for 2,244 zlotys ($586.71)

* The aim of the deal is optimizing group's structure in view of carrying out and developing IT outsourcing for foreign customers, particularly U.S. and Western Europe