Aug 12 Sunedison Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-q with u.s. Sec - SEC filing

* Complexity of completing the form 10-K, the Q1 form 10-Q and the form 10-Q has increased substantially compared to the prior periods

* Delay in filing form 10-Q primarily due to inability to file form 10-K for FY ended 2015, form 10-q for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Does not anticipate being able to file the form 10-Q within the 5 calendar day period set forth in rule 12b-25 Source text - bit.ly/2b4sepT