Aug 12 Appaloosa LP

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Allergan Plc to 1.3 Mln from 279,109 Shares - SEC filing

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Ingersoll-Rand Plc by 35.2 pct to 474,102 Shares

* Appaloosa LP - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo7x6Z Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aIglaE