Aug 12 Third Point Llc :

* Dissolves 500,000 shares stake in Kraft Heinz - SEC Filing

* Dissolves class A shares stake in Twenty First Century Fox Inc - SEC Filing

* Dissolves stake in JM Smucker - SEC Filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016:bit.ly/2aZDRz5 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:bit.ly/2bc41it