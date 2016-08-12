Aug 12 Third Point Llc:

* Third Point Llc cuts share stake in Yum Brands Inc by 54.5 pct to 2.5 mln shares - SEC Filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016:(bit.ly/2aZDRz5) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:(bit.ly/2bc41it)