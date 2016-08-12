Aug 12 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Stadium Capital Partners held about 2.4 million shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp's common stock at end of the transaction

* Stadium Capital Partners Reports Sale Of 18,591 Shares Of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp's Common Stock At $13.05 Per Share On Aug 12 - SEC Filing