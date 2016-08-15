Aug 15 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Contract revenue in first half-year of 2016 amounted to 27.8 million Swiss francs ($28.50 million) (H1 2015: 24.4 million francs)

* In H1 2016, operating loss amounted to 24.8 million francs, compared to 30.0 million francs in H1 2015

* H1 2016 product revenue amounted to 1.9 million francs (H1 2015: 0 million francs)

* Total operating income in H1 2016 including sales amounted to 29.7 million francs (H1 2015: 25.0 million francs)

* H1 net loss amounted to 27.9 million francs (H1 2015: 30.1 million francs)

* Confirms guidance for total operating expenses for 2016 of approximately 9 - 10 million francs on average per month and average operating loss in 2016 of approximately 4 - 5 million francs per month ($1 = 0.9756 Swiss francs)