BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 Publity AG :
* Net profit in the first half 2016 amounted to 4.2 million euros ($4.69 million), up 40 percent
* H1 EBIT at 6.4 million euros after 4.0 million euros a year earlier and sales at 11.6 million euros versus 5.7 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2016 doubling of net profit to 25 million euros, an increase in EBIT to 37.5 million euros from 20.3 million euros and of turnover to 44 million euros from 23.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
