Aug 12 Trian Fund Management L.P.:

* Trian Fund Management L.P. dissolves shared share stake in Tiffany & Co

* Trian Fund Management dissolves shared share stake in Legg Mason - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo8TS8 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2bmuTuA