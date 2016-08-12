Aug 12 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Agreement providing for issuance,sale of $1 billion in aggregate amount of Escrow issuers' 4.250% senior notes due 2024

* Hilton Escrow issuer,Hilton Escrow Issuer Corp entered purchase agreement - SEC Filing

* The notes will mature on September 1, 2024