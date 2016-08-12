Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Aug 12 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
* Has negotiated long term mortgage representing approximately 60% of purchase price, with a fixed rate of 3.70% per annum
* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust announces us$15.8 million U.S. Property acquisition
* Expects to finance acquisition in part with proceeds from public unit offering, long term mortgage financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities