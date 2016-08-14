Egypt central bank hikes key interest rates 200 basis points -c.bank statement
CAIRO, May 21 Egypt's central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points on Sunday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
* MAA nears deal to buy Post Properties for about $4 billion- WSJ, citng sources
* Post Investors to get 0.71 share of new MAA stock for each share owned; deal could be announced monday Source text : on.wsj.com/2aWrCS5
PARIS, May 21 Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and new French President Emmanuel Macron called on Sunday for a deeper integration of the European Union and said they would address the migration crisis at a working dinner in Paris.