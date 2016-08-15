BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 (Reuters) -
* Workday on Monday expects to announce a 7 year deal to use IBM corp's cloud-computing services for some internal operations - WSJ
* Under Terms Of Agreement, IBM will be Workday'S primary provider of computing capacity for software development and testing - WSJ
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.