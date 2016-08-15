BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 RIT Capital Partners Plc :
* Says RIT Capital Partners Plc today published its results for half year ended 30 June 2016
* Says dividends paid in April of 15.5 pence per share
* Says total net assets at 30 June stood at £2.5 billion
* Says net asset value (nav) total return of 3.6% for period
* Says board has declared a dividend of 15.5 pence per share for october
* Says nav was 1,651 pence per share and nav total return was 6.0% for year to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)