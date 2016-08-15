Aug 15 Lookers Plc :
* Acquisition of warwick holdings ltd
* Has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire
Warwick Holdings Ltd, trading as Drayton Group ("Drayton
Group"), for 55.4 mln stg in cash
* Says acquisition is being funded from existing bank
facilities through a conditional contract
* Acquisition will increase Looker's partnership with
Mercedes Benz and Smart where new combined business will have an
annual turnover in excess of 600 mln stg
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing for year
ending Dec.31 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)