BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announces voclosporin meets primary endpoint in phase IIB Aura-LV study in Lupus Nephritis
* Trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significantly greater complete remission
* Plans to meet with U.S. FDA in q4 to discuss data and drug's subsequent clinical development and path to registration in ln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.