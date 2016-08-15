Aug 15 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces cash tender offers for up to $500 million aggregate purchase price of contingent convertible senior notes

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on September 12, 2016

* Chesapeake energy corporation announces cash tender offers for up to $500 million aggregate purchase price of contingent convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: