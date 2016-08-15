EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces cash tender offers for up to $500 million aggregate purchase price of contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on September 12, 2016
* Chesapeake energy corporation announces cash tender offers for up to $500 million aggregate purchase price of contingent convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SANTOS, Brazil, May 19 The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year.