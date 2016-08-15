Aug 15 mVise AG :

* H1 EBITDA was 0.2 million euros (H1 2015: -0.5 million euros)

* H1 total revenues at 3.6 million euros compared to 2.4 million euros in the previous year

* Sees FY EBITDA at more than 1.0 million euros

* Projected total revenues for the full year at just under 10 million euros