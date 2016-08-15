BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Overall ARX-04 was well tolerated in study, with 79% of patients reporting no adverse events
* Topline results from single-arm, open-label phase 3 sap302 trial which assessed ARX-04 in patients with pain related to trauma or injury
* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' ARX-04 phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint, reduced pain intensity in er patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain
* Most common adverse events reported in study occurred with single-digit rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.