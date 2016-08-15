Aug 15 Performance Sports Group

* Announces delay in annual report on form 10-K

* Initiated discussions with lenders to address this issue

* Audit committee has retained independent counsel, Richards Kibbe & Orbe LLP

* Failure to file annual report on form 10-K on time is expected to result in a default under company's credit facilities

* Delay due to audit committee's decision to conduct investigation in connection with finalization of company's financial statements