BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd
* Launch of real-time data services in People's Republic of China
* Data services revenue on contract initially valued at $1.1 million assuming co provides services over full 5 year agreement
* Undisclosed airline is first Chinese customer to select company's data services on its fleet of CRJ-900 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.