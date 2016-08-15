BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB
* NeuroVive completes 10 percent acquisition of Isomerase Therapeutics
* Says now completed acquisition includes approximately 5 percent further of shares in Isomerase through a 550 000 GBP cash payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.