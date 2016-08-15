Aug 15 NRG Yield Inc :

* NRG Yield Operating Llc, a subsidiary of NRG Yield, Inc., announces proposed offering of $350.0 million senior notes

* Subsidiary intends to use proceeds of offering to repay all outstanding cash borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Subsidiary intends to commence an offering of $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026