Bank of England chief met with White House on financial stability issues

WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)