Aug 15 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.01

* Quarterly total revenues c$25.7 million versus c$8,000

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says co expects its Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be about $9.5 million to $10.5 million

* Says co expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be about $11 million $12 million