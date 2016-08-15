Aug 15 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Qtrly total revenue was $8.4 million, compared to $9.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47, revenue view $9.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect full year 2016 revenue to be at lower end of guided range of between $39 million and $43 million

* Expect full year gross margin to be between 25 percent and 27 percent

* Now expect to be breakeven on an income from continuing operations basis by Q1 of 2017

* Full year 2016 revenue view $40.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S