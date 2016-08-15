EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Qtrly total revenue was $8.4 million, compared to $9.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47, revenue view $9.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect full year 2016 revenue to be at lower end of guided range of between $39 million and $43 million
* Expect full year gross margin to be between 25 percent and 27 percent
* Now expect to be breakeven on an income from continuing operations basis by Q1 of 2017
* Full year 2016 revenue view $40.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SANTOS, Brazil, May 19 The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year.