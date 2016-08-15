BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 Bancorpsouth Inc :
* FDIC downgrade effective as of 2013 CRA evaluation
* FDIC expects to begin its next CRA evaluation of bank later this year and to complete that evaluation during q1 of 2017
* On August 11, FDIC notified bancorpsouth bank that FDIC to retroactively downgrade community reinvestment act rating to 'needs to improve'
* Due to retroactive downgrade, co, bank to likely be unable to get FDIC regulatory approvals to complete two pending mergers
* Will likely be unable to get FDIC approval for mergers with Ouachita, Central Community Corp until CRA rating improved to 'satisfactory.' Source text : bit.ly/2bsxfHB Further company coverage:
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)