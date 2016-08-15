Aug 15 Perisson Petroleum Corp

* Perisson to acquire oil reserves in ribstone and success

* Perisson will have right to acquire a further 40% working interest in both ribstone and success properties

* Acquisition price for additional 40% working interest will be based on a 20% premium to original purchase price

* Agreed to assignment from forent energy ltd of right to acquire oil and gas assets in ribstone alberta, success, saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: