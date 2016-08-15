EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Providence And Worcester Railroad Co
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc will acquire company for $25.00 per share of common stock, or approximately $126 million, in cash
* Under terms of agreement, co will be deemed converted into common stock of company in accordance with their terms
* Providence and Worcester railroad company announces proposed acquisition by Genesee & Wyoming inc.
* Robert h. Eder trust and Linda eder trust have entered into a voting agreement with Genesee & Wyoming
* Robert h. Eder trust, Linda eder trust to vote all of shares of preferred stock, common stock owned in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTOS, Brazil, May 19 The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year.