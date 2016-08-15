BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 Compass Diversified Holdings -
* CODI sold 3.5 million shares of Fox common stock in secondary public offering for total net proceeds of approximately $63 million
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces partial divestiture of Fox Factory Holding Corp. for $63 million of net proceeds
* In connection with offering, Co's ownership in fox factory holding corp was reduced from about 33% to 23%
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)