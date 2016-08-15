Aug 15 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended May 31 2016

* Stellar capital's NAVPS to decline to 1.57 rand over the six months ended May 31

* Not the intention of the company or the management of Prescient to merge the Cadiz operations with those of Prescient

* Despite challenging operating environment for company's industrial assets, outlook for Stellar Capital is positive