BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Lifeway Foods Inc :
* Determined financial statements as of and for interim period ended March 31 should no longer be relied upon due to material errors
* In financial statements for quarter ended June 30, identified errors in manual compilation of co's priced-out-physical inventory at March 31, 2016
* In financial statements for quarter ended June 30, identified inaccurate accounts payable cut-off procedures during restated period Source text: (bit.ly/2aTS0uo) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.