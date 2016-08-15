Aug 15 Stonemor Partners Lp :

* Stonemor Partners L.P. announces agreement to effectively acquire up to 16 cemeteries and granite importing business

* Expect deal to be approximately $0.05 accretive to distributable free cash per unit in its first twelve months

* Total purchase price of approximately $12 million

* Transaction is expected to generate an internal rate of return in excess of 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: