BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Asanko Gold Inc :
* Asanko Gold reports Q2 2016 results
* Qtrly adjusted net loss per share $0.06
* Qtrly revenue $43.3 million
* Asanko Gold Inc says guidance Of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold production for second half of 2016 re-iterated
* Qtrly gold production 36,337 ounces
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.