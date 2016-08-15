BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Forsys Metals Corp :
* Forsys Metals Corp says all directors, senior management and staff have accepted substantial reductions in cash component of salaries
* Forsys announces non-brokered private placement and achieves cost reduction targets for 2016 and 2017
* Forsys Metals Corp says average cash outgoings for wages and salaries will be reduced by 87% from q4 2016
* Forsys Metals Corp says reductions in cash outgoings will be accrued and settled in shares pending customary approvals and conditions
* Forsys Metals Corp says pay reductions will achieve a low burn rate, with less than $50,000 in outgoings per month from next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.