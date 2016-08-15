BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Gold Resource Corp:
* Purchase of 100% interest in Isabella pearl high-grade gold potential open pit heap leach project
* Deal for 2,000,000 shares of gold resource corporation's restricted common stock and US$100,000 cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.