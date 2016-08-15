Aug 15 Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd :

* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd announces $60 million bought deal equity financing

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay outstanding 5.85% convertible debentures due April 30, 2017

* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd says underwriters have agreed to purchase 9.1 mln common shares of company, at a price of $6.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: