BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 West International publ AB :
* Says has received further orders from ABSA Bank on programmable keyboards equipped with card reader and encryption software
* Deliveries of keyboards are to be carried out during Q3 2016
* Order value amounts to more than 3 million Swedish crowns ($354,845)
($1 = 8.4544 Swedish crowns)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)