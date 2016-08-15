BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :
* Contributed $15 million in cash consideration to joint venture with borrowings under its unsecured lines of credit
* Tanger acquires 100% ownership of tanger outlets located in the greater savannah, georgia market
* Tanger paid a capitalization rate of approximately 5.9% based on a valuation of $197 million for outlet center
* Expects transaction to be about neutral to 2016 funds from operations (ffo) per share, excluding acquisition costs
* Joint venture is now wholly-owned and will be consolidated in company's financial results as of acquisition date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)