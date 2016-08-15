Aug 15 Celsion Corp :

* Median overall survival for ThermoDox group reached which translates into two year survival benefit over optimized RFA only group

* Along with China focused manufacturing strategy, results from study to support regulatory, commercialization strategy for ThermoDox in China

Celsion corporation announces final overall survival data from heat study of ThermoDox in primary liver cancer