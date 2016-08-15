BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 E*Trade Financial Corp
* to propose offering of preferred stock
* Intends to use gross proceeds from offering, along with $325 million of existing cash, to finance purchase of Aperture New Holdings
* Filed for offering of up to $400 million of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)