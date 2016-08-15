EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Edwards Lifesciences Corp :
* Edwards INTUITY Elite Rapid Deployment Valve receives FDA approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SANTOS, Brazil, May 19 The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year.