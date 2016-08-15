Aug 15 Nikkei:
* NSK Ltd plans to realize 14 bln yen in annual savings by
fiscal 2018 via rationalizing production in its industrial
machinery segment - Nikkei
* NSK ltd will build a new factory on the premises of the
kirihara plant in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture - Nikkei
* Nsk Ltd's construction of new factory will begin this
month, with the facility slated to go operational in fiscal 2017
- Nikkei
* Nsk Ltd's production of bearings for large industrial
equipment as wind turbines,railways will move to new location
from another plant in Fujisawa - Nikkei
* Nsk Ltd aims to generate savings equivalent to 20 pct of
facilities' annual sales in three years, while restructuring
will cost about 10 bln Yen - Nikkei
Source text for Eikon: