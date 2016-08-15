Aug 15 Freddie Mac -

* Freddie Mac says revising down GDP growth to 1.5 percent in 2016 and 1.9 percent in 2017

* For 2016, revising down housing starts forecast for 2016 and 2017 to 1.2 million and 1.4 million, respectively

* Sees low mortgage interest rates, strong home sales to boost 2016 forecasted mortgage originations by $175 billion over last month's forecast

* Says in August 2016 expecting housing construction to remain on an upward trend, but at a slower pace of increases

"Low levels of inventory across many markets will continue to put upward pressure on house prices for foreseeable future"