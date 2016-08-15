Aug 15 Concordia International Corp
* Concordia International Corp. announces cross currency
swap agreement
* Pay fixed GBP/receive fixed USD cross currency swap has
notional amount of $382 million
* Pay fixed GBP/receive fixed usd cross currency swap
effectively converts some of co's usd debt obligations into GBP
obligation of GBP 297 million
* Says maturity date of swap agreement is April 15, 2023
* "Believes that swap agreement will further align its
british pound-sterling earnings and strong free cash flow with
its debt obligations"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: