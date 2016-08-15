Aug 15 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc :
* Cliffs Natural Resources announces new energy agreement
with WEC Energy Group for its Tilden mine in Michigan
* Entered into a new 20-year energy agreement with WEC to
provide Tilden mine with a long-term source of electrical power
in Michigan
* WEC Energy Group, plans to construct, operate 170 mw of
new natural gas generating capacity across 2 sites in upper
Peninsula
* Proposed facilities expected to commence operation in 2019
which will be in advance of retirement of Presque Isle power
plant
