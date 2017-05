Aug 15 WEC Energy Group Inc:

* WEC Energy Group entered into an agreement with Tilden Mining Company L.C., an affiliate of Cliffs Natural Resources - SEC filing

* Estimated cost of project with Tilden Mining Co is about $255 million, 50 pct of which is expected to be recovered from Tilden

* Remaining 50 pct of the project cost is expected to be recovered from utility customers located in upper peninsula of Michigan