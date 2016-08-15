CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Global Self Storage Inc
* Global self storage reports second quarter and six-month 2016 results
* Qtrly same-store net operating income ("noi") increased 9.7% to $713,000
* For three months ended June 30, 2016, same-store revenues increased 8.9% to $1.2 million versus $1.1 million last year
* Global self storage inc qtrly FFO per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.