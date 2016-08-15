CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Evoke Pharma Inc
* Evoke pharma reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 shr loss $0.41
* Q2 shr view $-0.43 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Evoke Pharma says "we will continue to work with fda to pursue a path to approval of gimoti" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.