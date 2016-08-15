CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Fedex Corp
* CEO Frederick Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.8 million versus $13.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
* CFO Alan Graf's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $5.8 million in FY 2015 Source - bit.ly/2aP3HH1 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.